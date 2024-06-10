Kremlin sees balance of power tipping right at EU Parliament

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Russia sees the balance of power shifting in Europe as the right gains a stronger foothold at the European Parliament (EP), Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We can see the popularity of right-wing parties growing," Peskov said, when asked to comment on the election win of the European People’s Party (EPP) of which European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is a member. "While the pro-European parties have retained their leading positions, right-wing parties will catch up to them in due time. Therefore, we are closely watching this process," he added.

Elections to the 2024-2029 EP were held across the EU on June 6-9. Right and far-right parties improved their positions in the vote. In France, right-wing forces garnered twice as many votes as President Emmanuel Macron’s centrists.

After preliminary results were made public, Macron dissolved the National Assembly and called snap elections. The last time the lower house of parliament was dissolved by President Jacques Chirac in 1997.