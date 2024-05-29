Russia, Myanmar top brass hail pace at which military cooperation develops

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin and Commander-in-Chief of the Myanmar Air Force Htun Aung pointed to positive trends in the development of bilateral military and military-technical cooperation at their meeting in Moscow, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"During the talks, they emphasized the positive dynamics of the development of bilateral military and military-technical cooperation, as well as outlined promising areas of cooperation and ways to put them into practice," the ministry said.

According to the Defense Ministry, the parties also "stressed mutual commitment to strengthening dialogue between the military agencies and bolstering mutually beneficial ties, including those between the air forces of the two countries." The meeting was held in a friendly atmosphere, it added.