Senior Russian, Tajikistani diplomats talk about fighting terrorists, radicals

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko and his Tajikistani counterpart Sodik Imomi have discussed the fight against terrorism and radicalism to maintain stability in Central Asia, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"They praised the regional forces’ exclusive prerogative in maintaining stability and security in Central Asia, the determination to join efforts in order to counter cross-border threats, including radicalism and terrorism, and the production and trafficking of narcotic drugs," the ministry said.

In this context, the diplomats highlighted the role of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in addressing the tasks of peace, stability and development.

"They focused on European issues in their reflection on Central Asia," the ministry said. "The Russian side emphasized the importance of creating a new architecture of Eurasian security as one of the elements of a multipolar world."

The Russian Foreign Ministry pointed out that the high-ranking diplomats held consultations in the spirit of alliance and allowed to confirm the willingness for a further dense dialogue.