Russia knows French military instructors working in Ukraine — Lavrov

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. Russia has information that French instructors along with other representatives of military and special services of European countries are working in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Now Poland, the Baltic states, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, recently, under the current leadership, these guys are setting the tone. And already the Europeans have to adapt somehow. Take [French President Emmanuel] Macron with his nervous statements about sending French soldiers [to Ukraine]. Then someone explains that he was misunderstood. And he himself says again, no, I was understood correctly," he said in an interview with the radio stations Sputnik, Govorit Moskva and Komsomolskaya Pravda.

At the same time, the top diplomat pointed out that "there is information that not only French mercenaries, but also instructors, maybe even together, but <...> along with some other representatives of military and special services of European countries are working there [in Ukraine]."

"Our line in this regard is very simple and very clear. They did not want to negotiate in a fair way. We offered a treaty on European security in 2008 and 2009," Lavrov concluded.