MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. Russian troops are building on their success in the Donetsk direction from Ugledar to Artyomovsk, Yan Gagin, adviser to the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) said in a live broadcast on Russia’s Television Channel One on Friday.

"The frontline area from Ugledar to Artyomovsk can be considered as the Donetsk direction. We now have quite a serious success along this frontline. This success has been for a long time and we are now capitalizing on it," Gagin said.

The adviser to the DPR head also commented on the appointment of Alexander Syrsky as Ukraine’s new commander-in-chief "who absolutely has no regard for casualties, as if he pursues the task of destroying as many Ukrainians as possible."

"Syrsky [in this regard] cannot surprise anyone as he acts in his usual manner: he throws people, like splinters, into a fire, as was the case in the Debaltsevo encirclement and in the Artyomovsk trap," Gagin said.

Last week, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky replaced Ukraine’s army chief Valery Zaluzhny by Ground Forces Commander Syrsky. Zelensky was severely criticized for this move as Syrsky is accused of military failures near Artyomovsk and heavy losses that Kiev suffered there.