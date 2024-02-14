Lavrov sees Russia leading progress toward a better global future

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. In standing up for its interests, Russia is leading progress toward a better global future, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the State Duma.

"The path taken by the country’s President [Vladimir Putin], with support from the political elites and all [Russian] people, has put our country in the vanguard of efforts toward a better global future," Russia’s top diplomat said.

Washington and its allies are still dreaming of inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia, according to Lavrov. "Actually, the West has lately been mulling ways to prevent Putin from winning, rather than discussing its own victory, as it can see the successes of the Russian Army in the Ukrainian theater of war," he added.