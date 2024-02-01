Russia, China discuss prevention of arms race in space — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. The Chinese capital of Beijing hosted on Thursday Russian-Chinese interdepartmental consultations on space security, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement adding that both sides focused on consolidating efforts to prevent an arms race in space.

"Both sides exchanged opinions regarding the current situation in this sphere," the statement reads. "The sides agreed on the need for further close cooperation and active joint efforts to prevent an arms race in outer space as well as the weaponization of outer space."

Russia and China also pointed out the importance of launching negotiations as soon as possible to form a legal basis that would prevent an arms race in space.

"This meeting was further proof of the unified approach stated by Russia and China toward issues of space security," the ministry added.