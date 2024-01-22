US focused on forming servile colonial administration in Ukraine, Russian intel chief says

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. The US has started to form a colonial-style administration in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergey Naryshkin said.

"The United States has started to form an actual colonial administration in Ukraine as part of a policy aimed at completely subordinating the country," he pointed out in a statement released by the SVR. "According to Washington’s plan, the administration will consist of Ukrainians who were trained in the West and have sworn allegiance to US interests," Naryshkin added.

According to him, the US has demanded that the Ukrainian president "should on one pretext or another dismiss senior officials who have lost the White House’s trust." "The blacklist includes dozens of high-ranking Ukrainian officials from [President Vladimir] Zelensky’s team," Naryshkin said. "He has been put on notice that, if he fails to act accordingly, Washington will release 'killer' corruption files against his close connections. Zelensky realizes that the compromising evidence in the possession of the Americans could destroy him as president. Given such circumstances, he will continue to dance to the tune of his American masters," the Russian intel chief emphasized.

He went on to say that, "the US leadership is steadily increasing Kiev’s vassal dependence on Washington." "American advisors are already represented in all of Ukraine’s key government agencies, which is similar to the way the Anglo-Saxons used to dispatch their ‘political agents’ to actually rule over and control local authorities [in London‘s colonies] during the heyday of the British Empire," Naryshkin stressed.

"Vladimir Zelensky received strong recommendations on government reshuffles during his visit to the US in December 2023. The Americans are pushing for Ukrainian Ambassador to Washington Oksana Markarova, who studied at Indiana University at Bloomington, to become the country’s next prime minister. Deputy Finance Minister Alexander Kava, who studied at Harvard, has been chosen for the position of finance minister. Deputy Economy Minister Taras Kachka, a graduate of Poland’s National Institute of Public Administration, has been recommended to head the ministry," Naryshkin concluded.