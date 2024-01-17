Leaders of Russia, Iran expected to sign new bilateral agreement soon — diplomat

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. The presidents of Russia and Iran are expected to sign a new bilateral agreement the next time they meet, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced.

"A draft interstate agreement between Russia and Iran is currently being finalized, <...> the document itself should be signed when the presidents of Russia and Iran meet in the near future," she said.

According to the Russian diplomat, the agreement will "cover across-the-board multifaceted Russian-Iranian ties" as it "will formally institutionalize the comprehensive strategic nature of the partnership between Moscow and Tehran," something that she said was long overdue.