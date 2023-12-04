Russian forces hammer Ukrainian troops, equipment in 107 areas over past day

MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. Russian forces struck Ukrainian troops and military hardware in 107 areas over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"Operational/tactical and army aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groupings of forces inflicted damage on Ukrainian manpower and military equipment in 107 areas," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian forces repulse Ukrainian attack in Kupyansk area over past day

Russian forces repulsed a Ukrainian army attack in the Kupyansk area, destroying roughly 35 enemy troops over the past day, the ministry reported.

"In the Kupyansk direction, an attack by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 57th mechanized brigade was repulsed by active operations of units from the western battlegroup with the support of aircraft and artillery fire near the settlement of Sinkovka in the Kharkov Region. The enemy’s losses amounted to 35 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, four pickup trucks and a Gvozdika motorized artillery system," the ministry said.

Russian forces repel five Ukrainian attacks in Krasny Liman area over past day

Russian forces repelled five Ukrainian army attacks in the Krasny Liman area, destroying roughly 280 enemy troops over the past day, the ministry reported.

"In the Krasny Liman direction, five attacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 63rd and 67th mechanized brigades were repelled by well-coordinated operations of units from the battlegroup Center, army aircraft strikes and artillery fire in areas near the settlements of Yampolovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The enemy’s losses in the Krasny Liman direction over the past 24 hours amounted to "280 personnel, five Kozak armored combat vehicles and three motor vehicles," the ministry specified.

Russian forces strike two Ukrainian army brigades in Donetsk area over past day

Russian forces inflicted damage on the personnel and military hardware of two Ukrainian army brigades in the Donetsk area, destroying roughly 300 enemy troops over the past day, the ministry reported.

"In the Donetsk direction, units of the southern battlegroup operating in interaction with aircraft and artillery inflicted damage on the personnel and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 24th and 93rd mechanized brigades in areas near the settlements of Kurdyumovka and Kleshcheyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours amounted to 300 personnel, two armored personnel carriers and three motor vehicles, the ministry specified.

Russian forces eliminate 100 Ukrainian troops in south Donetsk area over past day

Russian forces eliminated roughly 100 Ukrainian troops and four armored vehicles in the south Donetsk area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"In the south Donetsk direction, units of the battlegroup East operating in interaction with army aircraft and artillery inflicted damage by firepower on the personnel and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 102nd territorial defense brigade near the settlement of Priyutnoye in the Zaporozhye Region. The enemy’s losses amounted to 100 personnel, four armored combat vehicles and two motor vehicles," the ministry said.

Russian forces repel Ukrainian attack in Zaporozhye area over past day

Russian forces repelled a Ukrainian army attack in the Zaporozhye area, eliminating roughly 40 enemy troops over the past day, the ministry reported.

"In the Zaporozhye direction, units of the Russian battlegroup, air strikes and artillery fire repelled an attack by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 118th mechanized brigade near the settlement of Nesteryanka in the Zaporozhye Region. The enemy’s losses amounted to 40 personnel, two armored personnel carriers and three motor vehicles," the ministry said.

Russian forces destroy 50 Ukrainian troops in Kherson area over past day

Russian forces destroyed roughly 50 Ukrainian troops and a US-made artillery system in the Kherson area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"As many as 50 Ukrainian army personnel, three motor vehicles, a US-made M777 artillery system and a Giatsint howitzer were destroyed as a result of damage inflicted by combined firepower," the ministry said.

In the Kherson direction, units of the Russian battlegroup, air strikes and artillery fire inflicted damage on amassed manpower and military hardware of the Ukrainian army’s 36th and 37th marine infantry brigades near the settlement of Tyaginka in the Kherson Region, the ministry reported.

Russian air defenses destroy 30 Ukrainian military drones over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 30 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down 30 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in areas near the settlements of Novovodyanoye and Lisichansk in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Peski, Spornoye and Aleksandrovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Novaya Zburyevka in the Kherson Region and Tokmak in the Zaporozhye Region and also a rocket of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system," the ministry said.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 545 Ukrainian warplanes, 256 helicopters, 9,391 unmanned aerial vehicles, 442 surface-to-air missile systems, 13,775 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,187 multiple rocket launchers, 7,227 field artillery guns and mortars and 15,894 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, the ministry reported.