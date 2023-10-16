{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Abbas to discuss talks on situation with Israel during visit to Russia — ambassador

Naturally, the key topic [during the visit] will be the situation in Gaza, Israel’s attacks, political talks, and, of course, Russia’s role, what it can and might be able to do, Abdel Hafiz Nofal said

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Political talks on the situation with Israel will be among the topics Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas plans to discuss during his visit to Russia, Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal told TASS.

"You know, we will see when the visit takes place. Today, [Russian President Vladimir] Putin called [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu, as well as President [Abdel Fattah] El-Sisi of Egypt, the presidents of Iran and Syria, and Mahmoud Abbas. He spoke with them, with five people. Naturally, the key topic [during the visit] will be the situation in Gaza, Israel’s attacks, political talks, and, of course, Russia’s role, what it can and might be able to do," he said.

Tensions flared up in the Middle East after Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip attacked Israeli territory. Hamas views its attack as a response to Israeli authorities’ steps against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem’s Temple Mount. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank. More than 2,800 Palestinians have been killed and around 10,900 others injured. In Israel, at least 1,500 people have lost their lives and almost 4,000 have been wounded.

Foreign policyVladimir PutinIsraelMahmoud AbbasBenjamin NetanyahuIsraeli-Palestinian conflict
Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Palestinian ambassador to Russia confirms Israel letting some water into Gaza
Abdel Hafiz Nofal pointed out that Israel cut off water and electricity to Gaza in the first days of the conflict.
Zelensky ‘starting to annoy’ everyone in US, Europe, says Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov pointed out that the Ukrainian president feels this dissatisfaction and "is beginning to crack"
Russian Su-34s strike deployment positions of four Ukrainian brigades near Kupyansk
The official representative of the combat group, Sergei Zybinsky, said that the crews of the Ka-52 and Mi-28 helicopters, as well as operational-tactical aviation, attacked concentrations of troops, weapons and military equipment of the Ukrainian 14th and 32nd mechanized brigades and territorial defense units in area of ​​Sinkovki, Ivanovka and Leonovka
US must be held accountable for Israel's crimes — Iranian Foreign Ministry
"Sending a fleet to the region makes no sense other than unilateral support for the oppressor. Any party that supports this regime bears and must bear the same international responsibility," the statement reads
Russian air defenses down two Ukrainian MiG-29 fighters, Su-25 attack plane in past day
It is also reported that Russian forces repelled two Ukrainian army attacks in the Krasny Liman area, destroying roughly 65 enemy troops
Zelensky’s popularity rating to collapse should hostilities cease — former aide
Alexey Arestovich noted that one problem that may emerge in Ukraine in the future is the need to change the structure of the country’s economy due to its broken relations with Russia
Global economy expected to pass peak oil and gas consumption by 2050 — Novak
According to the deputy prime minister, Russia has long been a world leader in nuclear energy and will thus occupy a key position in this market
Israeli intelligence chief takes responsibility for missing Hamas attack
Ronen Bar stated that the service failed to anticipate the attack, despite numerous preventive measures
Putin to attend Belt and Road forum as chief guest — Kremlin aide
Yury Ushakov added that the heads of state and government from many countries would also attend the forum
Netanyahu to leave his post after conflict with Hamas, Hersh's source in Israel says
According to Hersh, "the attack by Hamas was a direct result" of Netanyahu's decision to allow the traditional Jewish holiday of Sukkot to be celebrated in the West Bank, despite protests from the military leadership
Putin discusses evacuation of CIS citizens from Gaza with Egyptian president
On October 16, the Russian leader also held phone talks with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas
Russia's Mir payment system starts working in Venezuela — Novak
According to the Russian deputy prime minister, the volume of bilateral trade between Moscow and Caracas has increased by 77% over the past five years
FACTBOX: Belt and Road initiative
Today, the Belt and Road initiative is the backbone of China’s foreign economic and foreign policy
Demand for Chinese cars in Russia rises as their quality improves — Putin
It is reported that around 2,000 car dealerships of Chinese brands are open in Russia, which is half of all dealership centers in the country
Gas not supplied over remaining Nord Stream string by Germany’s decision — Putin
Germany is not doing that because Washington authorities do not allow to do so, Putin noted
Israel to minimize casualties during operation in Gaza — ambassador to Russia
Alexander Ben Zvi noted that the safety of civilians was a factor taken into consideration in planning a ground operation
Explosions rock Dnepr, sirens sound in seven Ukrainian regions
As of 0:40 a.m. Moscow time, air raid sirens sounded in Ukraine’s Cherkassy, Chernigov, Dnepr, Kirovograd, Kharkov, Poltava and Sumy regions
Putin set to hold phone talks today with leaders of Israel, Palestine — presidential aide
"The president is keeping a close eye on the unprecedented escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict," Yury Ushakov underlined
Hamas’ militant wing claims having carried out another rocket attack on Tel Aviv
The Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades launched rockets on Tel Aviv in response to attacks on civilians, it said in a statement posted
Russia says Ukraine lost nearly two companies of troops near Kupyansk
The official representative of the Russian combat group "West" Sergei Zybinsky said that the group destroyed the Ukrainian 152-mm motorized artillery system 2S1 "Gvozdika" with counter-battery fire
Putin says he expects the best from Belt and Road Forum in China
The head of state said that he had familiarized himself with the Russian government’s proposals in various areas
Israel faces five-front war if conflict escalates — media
"This natural pressure would be further exacerbated if Israel invaded the Gaza Strip and tried to destroy Hamas, regardless of whether this is even possible," the researchers said
Russian peacekeepers shut down another observation post in Nagorno-Karabakh
According to the Russian defense ministry, no ceasefire violations were reported during the past 24 hours in the zone of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent
Soros-funded Central European University recognized as undesirable in Russia
According to the office, the NGO's officially declared goals include promoting the values of "open society and democracy" in the countries of Central and Eastern Europe, as well as in the republics of the former Soviet Union
ASEAN countries bet on Russian experience in building nuke plants — expert
"We have so much islands in Indonesia with not very big demand on some of the islands so the technology like SMR is that we could consider," Nadhilah Shani noted
Russian jet stops US drone from crossing border over Black Sea – Defense Ministry
The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that a US Air Force RQ-4B Global Hawk was approaching the Russian border
Russian stock indices in the green on Monday — market data
"The rise in oil prices to about $90 per barrel of the Brent gave confidence to buyers. The ruble attempted to become stronger against the dollar but remained weak overall," Alexander Bakhtin from BCS Investment World noted
Russia can play crucial role in Middle East settlement — Hamas official
According to the Hamas representative, the Palestinians highly appreciate Putin’s stance
Russian forces continuing to implement master plan during special op — Shoigu
According to the Russian defense minister, deep defenses have been built in certain areas along the entire line of combat operations
Finance Ministry expects Sber dividends of at least 50% from 2023 net profit
Sberbank CEO Herman Gref said at the Eastern Economic Forum in September that the bank had no plans so far within the framework of the new strategy to reduce or increase the dividend distributions level
Israel tells Zelensky 'not the right time' to visit — news portal
According to the report, such a trip could take place later during one of the Ukrainian president's potential European tours
BRICS needs single settlement mechanism — Putin
According to the president, it is necessary to understand what is happening with the national currencies, keeping in mind macroeconomic indicators of the economies
Gazprom Export files lawsuit to ban Europol GAZ further proceedings in Stockholm
The court accepted this application and scheduled a hearing of the arbitration court of first instance for October 26
Russia to conduct nuclear test if US makes this move, says senior diplomat
Russia ratified the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty in 2000 and "had been patiently waiting ever since for the Unites States to make a similar move"
Putin in Beijing to hold meetings with heads of Vietnam, Laos, Mongolia, Thailand
"Alongside this, the possibility of some other meetings is being worked on," the Russian presidential aide for international affairs went on to say
Azerbaijan-Russia trade turnover up 23.5% in 9M 2023 — statistics
According to the customs service, Russia ranked third among Azerbaijan's trade partners in the reporting period after Italy and Turkey
Zaporozhye Region’s Tokmak shelled by Ukrainian troops from Grad multiple rocket launchers
According to preliminary data, shelling was conducted from Grad systems with the use of unguided long-range rockets of the Western make
Russia’s 2020 budget executed with deficit of 3.8% of GDP
Budget revenues amounted to $254 bln, or 90.9% of the total amount of approved revenues
Two US armored vehicles pursued Russian patrol convoy in Syria - reconciliation center
Politico daily reported earlier this week, citing its unnamed source in the Pentagon, that four US military servicemen were diagnosed with "mild concussion-like symptoms" after a Russian military vehicle crashed into their patrol vehicle in the northeastern part of Syria
Israeli diplomat says too early to talk about truce in Gaza Strip
It is too early to talk about a truce [with the Palestinians] in the Gaza Strip, a representative of the Israeli Foreign Ministry said
Israeli army says Hamas’ general intelligence head killed in Khan Yunis
The name of the eliminated person was not mentioned, nor were any other details of the circumstances of the strike given
Russian diplomat slams West for creating risk of armed conflict between nuclear powers
Deputy Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control Konstantin Vorontsov pointed out that "Russia’s doctrine provisions related to nuclear deterrence are extremely clear; they do not allow for a broad interpretation and are purely focused on defense"
Israeli army promises Hezbollah 'deadly' response, if attacks continue
"Hezbollah carried out a number of attacks yesterday (on October 15) in order to try to divert our operational efforts [away from the Gaza Strip], under the direction and backing of Iran, while endangering the state of Lebanon and its citizens," Daniel Hagari noted
Russian forces eliminate up to 410 servicemen on Donetsk direction
According to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, the Russian Armed Forces repelled five attacks by brigades near Orekhovo-Vasilevka, Dubovo-Vasilevka, Kleshcheevka
Quasi-civilian space facilities likely targets for retaliatory strike — Russian diplomat
Vladimir Yermakov emphasized that quasi-civilian infrastructure could quite logically turn out to be a legitimate target for a retaliatory strike
Russia to retaliate if US deploys medium, short-range missiles to Europe — MFA
Vladimir Yermakov stressed that the current confrontation between Russia and the US had been triggered by Washington
Putin discusses Middle East escalation with Netanyahu
The Russian president informed the Israeli prime minister about Moscow’s moves to help normalize the situation in the region, prevent further escalation of violence and avert a humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza
China's peace plan serve as basis for settlement in Ukraine — Putin
The Russian leader noted that it was Kiev that did "not want to enter into any negotiations"
Ukraine suffering 'massive losses' in counteroffensive, Putin says
Earlier, the Russian leader pointed out that Ukraine’s counteroffensive had completely failed, even though Kiev was planning more offensive operations in some areas
EU Delegation bringing back European Film Festival in Russia — ambassador to Moscow
"The opening of the festival will take place on October 25 with a screening of the Spanish film 'Ramona,'" Roland Galharague pointed out
Palestinian authorities call on Hamas to release hostages — ambassador to Russia
The most important thing now is to stop the war and give people an opportunity to live normally, to release civilians who were taken hostage by Hamas and Israel, Abdel Hafiz Nofal said
Russia supplies 500,000 tons of wheat to Indonesia in 2023 — Agroexport
In 2022, Russia’s grain harvest reached a record of 153 mln tons, including 104 mln tons of wheat, Dmitry Krasnov said
Duma committee recommends adoption of bill on revoking CTBT ratification in first reading
The bill suggests canceling article 1 of the law on the ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty
India demands that Canada recall some 40 diplomats
According to the report, New Delhi threatened to strip Canadian diplomats from the list that will stay in India past this date of their diplomatic immunity
Russian diplomat points to increasingly deteriorating strategic stability situation
Vladimir Yermakov noted that Washington "has radically undermined the fundamental principles" the New START-related agreements were based on
Natalia Oreiro handed Russian passport at country’s embassy to Argentina
Natalia Oreiro was born in the Uruguayan capital Montevideo
Polish opposition receives enough votes to form a coalition — exit poll
The largest party, the "Civic Coalition", led by former Prime Minister and head of European Council Donald Tusk, received 31.6% of votes (163 mandates), the centrist "The Third Way" received 13% of votes (30 mandates) and "The Left" received 8.6% (12 mandates)
Russia values China’s weighted position on Ukraine, says Russian presidential aide
"Beijing understands the true causes of the current situation and sincerely seeks to find some ways to settle this conflict," Yury Ushakov added
Latvia closes two checkpoints on border with Russia
The Grebnevo and Terekhovo crossings on the Latvia-Russia border continue to operate normally
US pushes security situation in Middle East to reach ‘point of no return’ — diplomat
"The regional security guarantor has driven security to reach the point of no return," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel
Russia continues to notify US of ballistic missile launches — Foreign Ministry
"We continue to adhere to the central quantitative limitations stipulated by the New START Treaty and notify the United States of upcoming launches of ICBMs and SLBMs," Konstantin Vorontsov specified
BRICS economies surpass G7 at time of Johannesburg summit — Putin
"After six members had joined BRICS, this ratio shifted even more in favour of the BRICS countries," the Russian president pointed out
Putin says he may visit Armenia
The Russian president pointed out that joint work between the two countries has not halted
Russian investigator reveals toll of kids killed, injured in Ukrainian borderline shelling
"One child was killed in Crimea, five children were wounded in the Bryansk Region, and four children were wounded in the Kursk Region," Maxim Denisov reported
Israel’s Gallant vows to carry out ‘deadly war’ in Gaza, to change situation forever
It will forever change the situation in the Palestinian enclave, added the Minister of Defense of the Jewish State
Israel refuses to open Gaza checkpoint — Palestinian ambassador to Russia
Abdel Hafiz Nofal reiterated that there are two checkpoints in the Gaza Strip: one through Egypt and the other through the West Bank
Hamas says 22 hostages killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
As of now, twenty-two hostages have been killed as a result of Israeli bombardments, a spokesman for the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades said
Russia, China to discuss investments in future projects — Novak
The parties will also touch upon the potential projects between the two countries at the forum, the deputy prime minister added
Russia scales up oil, gas supplies to China
It is reported that supplies of Russian hydrocarbons to China are growing significantly
Arab countries who friended Israel made mistake — Iranian Foreign Ministry
Normalizing relations with the Zionist regime does not contribute to stability and security in the region, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani said
Conflict between West, Russia would be different from special operation in Ukraine – Putin
The head of state commented on the recommendation of the US Congressional Commission to prepare for a simultaneous war with both the Russian Federation and China, including taking into account the option of a nuclear confrontation
Israel strikes Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon
A short while ago, the IDF struck Hezbollah military infrastructure in Lebanon in response to the shooting Sunday toward Israeli territory, the IDF said
Kiev essentially quit negotiations with Moscow, says Russian deputy foreign minister
Kiev failed to provide an answer to the draft treaty Russia had proposed, Andrey Rudenko specified
EU blacklists 12 Russian citizens, five legal entities — EU Council
It also includes nine employees of the penitentiary system, in particular, the entire leadership of the penal colony IK-6 Melekhovo, where former blogger Alexey Navalny is serving his term
Hamas announces new strike on Ben-Gurion airport
The Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades said that the shelling came "in response to the Israeli authorities' crimes against Palestinian civilians"
Russia and Venezuela to cooperate in geological exploration, tourism, education
PDVSA also signed a memorandum of understanding with UEC Engineering LLC in the field of supply, maintenance and repair of gas turbine power and gas pumping equipment
Russia, Mongolia to discuss gas projects
The heads of state are also expected to discuss trilateral projects in the in coordination with China in the gas transport and supply area
Hamas channel in Telegram need not be closed, Durov says
According to the Telegram founder, earlier this week, Hamas used the messenger to warn civilians in Ashkelon to leave the area ahead of their missile strikes
No Putin-Biden contacts on Israel planned, Kremlin aide says
The Russian president is scheduled to make five international phone calls today
Israeli instructors return from Ukraine after HAMAS attack — Russian forces
Previously, Russian officials said that Israeli mercenaries were fighting in Ukraine, but there were no reports of Israeli troops
US begins sending significant part of aid to Israel — Blinken
US Secretary of State noted that the US seeks to make its support for Israel clear, to prevent the conflict from spreading
Perpetrator in French school stabbing radicalized outside of Russia — embassy
On October 13, M. Mogushkov, 20, attacked a high school in Arras in northern France where he killed Dominique Bernard, a literature teacher, wounding a security guard and another teacher in the process
Russia’s budget expenditures to reach around $2 bln due to key rate hike
Earlier, the Bank of Russia raised the key rate by 100 basis points to 13% per annum and said it would consider the feasibility of its further increase at upcoming meetings
German woman kidnapped in Israel alive, in serious condition — report
According to the girl’s mother, the abductee was hospitalized in the Gaza Strip with a serious head injury
Thailand extends visa-free stay for Russian tourists to 90 days — prime minister
It is noted that in winter Russians may have the desire to travel abroad
Russian forces eliminate Ukrainian brigade command post in Kharkov Region
According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, he was in the area of ​​​​the village of Podliman
Russian paratroopers destroy 50 Ukrainian army’s drones near Artyomovsk over month
Russian paratroopers have set up a network of aerial observation posts to detect enemy UAVs
Press review: IDF delays blitz amid civilian death worry and China urges US to curb Israel
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, October 16th
Hamas spent four years on preparations for attack on Israel — Tasnim
It is noted that the movement has always announced the drills publicly
Russia, China boosting trade this year — presidential aide
Moscow and Beijing are steadily and purposefully moving to the target put forward by leaders of the two countries, to reach the $200 bln turnover, Yury Ushakov noted
US House of Representatives votes to oust Speaker McCarthy
The procedure was initiated by a small group of McCarthy's Republican colleagues, led by Matt Gaetz, a representative from Florida
Putin to hold talks with Xi on October 18 — Kremlin aide
According to Yury Ushakov, the talks will be held in two rounds: first, with the delegations and then one-on-one
MI6 ex-head says ground operation against HAMAS to become Israel’s mistake
This could turn out to be a failure for the Israeli authorities, says former head of the British Foreign Intelligence Service Alex Younger
Voter turnout at referendum in Poland fails to exceed 50% threshold — exit poll
Under Polish legislation, a referendum is considered valid, if over 50% of voters cast their ballots. This Sunday, only 40% of voters took part
Russia in relations with West prepares for war, but wants peace – Putin
The head of state commented on the recommendation of the US Congressional Commission to prepare for a simultaneous war with both the Russian Federation and China, including taking into account the option of a nuclear confrontation
Russia proposes to amend Brazil-drafted UN Security Council resolution on Middle East
"We are convinced that our draft better meets the humanitarian needs of the civilian population in Gaza and doesn’t contain political elements that could divide members of the UNSC," Dmitry Polyansky stated
Lavrov, Egyptian Foreign Minister emphasize need for ceasefire in Gaza
According to the statement, the ministers pointed out that the settlement should be reached on a recognized international legal basis, meaning the establishment of an independent Palestinian state within 1967 borders
Volume of transfers from Russia to Georgia in September lowest in 1.5 years
In total, $283.9 mln in transfers from around the world were received by Georgia in September
Israel’s ground offensive in Gaza could lead to 'bloodbath' — media
Gian Gentile, a retired US Army colonel and military historian with the Rand Corp., said that the scope of Israel’s offensive was "obviously going to be much larger" than its operations in recent years
