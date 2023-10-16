Abbas to discuss talks on situation with Israel during visit to Russia — ambassador

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Political talks on the situation with Israel will be among the topics Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas plans to discuss during his visit to Russia, Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal told TASS.

"You know, we will see when the visit takes place. Today, [Russian President Vladimir] Putin called [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu, as well as President [Abdel Fattah] El-Sisi of Egypt, the presidents of Iran and Syria, and Mahmoud Abbas. He spoke with them, with five people. Naturally, the key topic [during the visit] will be the situation in Gaza, Israel’s attacks, political talks, and, of course, Russia’s role, what it can and might be able to do," he said.

Tensions flared up in the Middle East after Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip attacked Israeli territory. Hamas views its attack as a response to Israeli authorities’ steps against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem’s Temple Mount. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank. More than 2,800 Palestinians have been killed and around 10,900 others injured. In Israel, at least 1,500 people have lost their lives and almost 4,000 have been wounded.