Putin discusses evacuation of CIS citizens from Gaza with Egyptian president

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi discussed during their phone talks the evacuation of citizens from Russia and other CIS countries from the Gaza Strip, the Kremlin’s press office reported on Monday.

"The sides touched upon the issues of Egypt’s assistance in evacuating citizens of Russia and CIS states from the Gaza Strip," the press office said after the phone talks.

On October 16, Putin also held phone talks with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.