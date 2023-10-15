Conflict between West, Russia would be different from special operation in Ukraine – Putin

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. If an armed conflict breaks out between the West and Russia, it will be very much unlike the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with Rossiya 1 television.

He was responding to a request from the host of the television program "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin." to comment on a recent recommendation by a US Congress panel for the US to prepare for possible simultaneous wars with Russia and China that could include the employment of nuclear weapons.

"We act on the assumption that we want peace, but if they want to go to war with Russia, then it’s a completely different war, not something like conducting a special military operation," Putin said.