Russia views Brazil is natural candidate for permanent seat on reformed UNSC — Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Russia views Brazil as a natural candidate for permanent membership of a reformed United Nations Security Council, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an article for The International Affairs magazine.

"Keeping in mind Brazil’s high standing and influence on the international arena and the fact that it consistently seeks collective solutions to global challenges and threats, we view Brazil as a natural candidate for a permanent seat on a reformed UN Security Council," Lavrov said on the occasion of the 195th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Russia and Brazil.

Russia and Brazil share the aspiration to "build a more equitable multipolar international order" based on the principles of the UN Charter and respect for the diversity of cultures and civilizations of the world, Lavrov added. "We note the traditionally close cooperation between our countries within the UN and its Security Council <…>. With regard to diplomacy and international relations, we hold Brazil's responsible and independent foreign policy in high regard," he said, noting Brazil's emphasis on democratizing global governance institutions and increasing the role of developing countries within them.