Russia anticipates opening borders with North Korea — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Russia counts on the gradual opening of borders with North Korea, as both sides have the political will to make this happen, Director of the First Asian Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry Georgy Zinovyev said at an official reception at the embassy on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and North Korea.

"We expect that the gradual opening of borders with North Korea will be the most important factor in technical terms that will contribute to the realization of historic agreements," the diplomat said. He added that the political will on both sides for this "certainly exists."

Zinovyev also noted that the Russian Embassy in Pyongyang is resuming its work "in full" amid the DPRK’s progress in fighting the coronavirus infection.