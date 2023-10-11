Zelensky ‘starting to annoy’ everyone in US, Europe, says Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has found himself in a rather challenging situation, as he is getting on the nerves of everyone in the United States and Europe, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the Moscow. The Kremlin. Putin TV program, an excerpt of which was posted on anchor Pavel Zarubin’s Telegram channel.

"Zelensky is in a rather tricky position. First of all, he is starting to touch a nerve. He is starting to annoy everyone both in America and Europe," Peskov said.

"People are starting to wonder: What is this man spending our money on if Ukraine is a country most famous for, you know, being such an oasis of corruption on Earth?" the Kremlin spokesman said.

"Certainly, nobody likes it, and this dissatisfaction with Zelensky will grow," Peskov concluded, pointing out that the Ukrainian president feels this and "is beginning to crack."

Moreover, the Kremlin spokesman continued, "he [Zelensky] still has that professional greed: How could the weapons promised to me be given to Israel?"

"That is why things are not so easy for him. Things are not so easy. Traditionally, they are already spoiled and are used to this sort of mentorship. We will wait and see how [the situation] unfolds from here," the Russian presidential spokesman added.