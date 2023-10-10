Erdogan, Putin discuss prevention of escalation of tensions between Israel, Palestine

ANKARA, October 10. /TASS/. Presidents of Turkey and Russia, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Putin, had a phone call, the Turkish Presidential Administration told reporters.

"A phone call took place between the President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin. During the conversation, the leaders of the two countries discussed the process of the concerning conflict process between Israel and Palestine and measures on prevention of escalation of tensions," the presidential office said.

A new escalation in the Middle East started on October 7 with a HAMAS attack from the Gaza Strip to Israeli territory. According to the latest official data, almost 850 Palestinians were killed and over 4,200 were injured, with over 1,000 Israelis killed and over 2,900 injured.

The HAMAS movement claims that this attack is a reaction to Israel’s actions regarding the Al Aqsa Mosque, located on Jerusalem’s Temple Mount. Israel declared a "state of readiness for war" and announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip.