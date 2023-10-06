Russia may notify UN of withdrawing Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty’s ratification — lawmaker

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Russia may notify the UN chief of withdrawing its ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) after carrying out related legal procedures, Leonid Slutsky, head of the State Duma (the lower house of parliament) Committee on International Affairs, told reporters.

"In theory, Russia may notify the United Nations secretary general, the CTBT depository, of withdrawing its ratification once the related national legal procedures are carried out," the senior lawmaker pointed out.

Slutsky referred to State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin’s statement that the Duma Council was expected to discuss the possible revocation of the CTBT ratification, but added that the issue "is really serious and requires analysis." "This concerns Russia’s national security interests. Besides, even if a decision is made to withdraw the ratification, at this point, it will not affect the future of the treaty. The CTBT never took effect, one of the reasons being that a number of countries failed to ratify it, including the US, China, Egypt, Israel and Iran," the legislator added.

The Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty, approved by the United Nations General Assembly on September 24, 1996, bans nuclear charge test explosions along with nuclear blasts for peaceful purposes. The ban applies to all areas (in the atmosphere, in space, underwater and underground) and is absolute and comprehensive.