Russia - Latin America Conference to be annual one — lawmaker

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. The Russia - Latin America parliamentary conference will become an annual one and a driver for boosting cooperation between Russia and the region, said Leonid Slutsky, the chairman of the international affairs committee of the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament.

"I am confident our cooperation with Central and Latin American Countries will be one of the powerhouses of such development, such creation of a new multi-polar world order on the planet. Our conference, which will be the annual one since now, will among the key locomotors of this powerhouse," the lawmaker said.

The first Russia - Latin America inter-parliamentary conference is being held in Moscow from September 29 to October 2.