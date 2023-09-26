IN BRIEF: Russian defense chief reveals Ukraine's military losses over past month

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Ukraine has lost more than 17,000 soldiers so far this month, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu told a ministry board meeting. According to him, Kiev lost three Western-made tanks, including two German Leopards and a British Challenger.

The defense chief also said that Russian troops had advanced in the Kupyansk direction as he announced plans to improve the combat capabilities of the country’s airborne troops as well as the Eastern and Southern military districts.

TASS has summarized the minister’s main statements.

On Russia’s special op

"Russian battlegroups persevere with active efforts to defeat the enemy," Shoigu said. Among other things, in the Kupyansk area, the control zone near the settlements of Sinkovka and Petropavlovka has been significantly extended," the Russian defense chief added.

"This month, over 17,000 soldiers, more than 2,700 weapons and military equipment units, including seven US-made Bradley fighting vehicles, 77 US M777 howitzers, 51 self-propelled howitzers made in Germany, France, Poland and the United States as well as two German-made Leopard tanks and a British-made Challenger tank have been eliminated," Shoigu told a ministry board meeting, commenting on the special military operation.

In particular, Kiev lost two Leopard tanks and a Challenger tank, as well as seven Bradley fighting vehicles, Shoigu reported, and the Russian military also destroyed 51 Western-made self-propelled howitzers.

Despite the counteroffensive's lack of any tangible results, the United States and its allies continue to send arms to Ukraine, while the Kiev regime "has been sacrificing untrained troops in senseless attacks, to slaughter," he said. "Such shameless actions by the West and its minions in Kiev are only bringing Ukraine to the brink of self-destruction."

On strengthening of airborne troops

A new airborne regiment of the Tula Airborne Division began to carry out combat missions earlier in the year, Shoigu said, and the formation of another regiment of the Ivanovo Division is in its final stages and the 104th Airborne Division is about to be created.

This year, Russia’s airborne troops have received more than 2,000 military hardware units and 5,500 pieces of equipment in the form of landing gear and parachute systems.

"In general, the implementation of drafted measures for the airborne troops will make it possible to increase their combat potential by 1.3 times by the end of the year, while their fire power will grow by 20%," he said.

Building up strength of Eastern, Southern military districts

While the military and political situation is trending in the wrong direction in the eastern strategic direction, troops of the Eastern military district "have been increasing operational and combat training activities," Shoigu said. He recalled that the Pacific Fleet maneuvers, involving more than 11,000 mariners and 67 warships and auxiliary ships, were held in June. In July, Russia and China conducted joint exercises in which 12 vessels and 38 aircraft and helicopters took part, and the Finval-2023 drills involving some 10,000 personnel took place in September.

Before the end of this year, 26 activities will be held in the Eastern military district in conjunction with the delivery of 1,200 of the latest armaments.

A total of more than 170 activities will be held in the Southern military district this year, with troops receiving 5,500 cutting-edge weapons and weaponry systems.

On training centers

According to Shoigu, the Defense Ministry plans to open another eight training centers, bringing their total number nationwide to 128. "As a result, they will have representation in 75 Russian regions," he concluded.