Russian humanitarian aid plane arrives in Libyan Benghazi

CAIRO, September 15. /TASS/. A Russian Emergencies Ministry plane with a humanitarian aid cargo landed on Friday at the airport of the northeastern Libyan city of Benghazi, the Libyan news portal Al-Wasat reported.

According to its data, "the Russian airplane with aid arrived at Benin airport in Benghazi on Friday morning." The flight delivered "technical and medical equipment to Libya." Russian rescue teams have also arrived.

The Russian Emergencies Ministry's press service told TASS earlier that the ministry sent an airplane with a humanitarian aid cargo to Libya, which has been hit by severe flooding. "In accordance with the decisions of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Russian government and the Emergencies Minister Aleksander Kurenkov's order, the Russian Emergencies Ministry's Il-76 airplane flew from the Moscow Region's Zhukovsky to Libya with a cargo of humanitarian aid on board," the ministry said. The Emergencies Ministry added that basic necessities were sent to the disaster zone. Among them are tents, blankets, mobile power plants and lighting systems necessary for life support of the population affected by the flood.

Besides, the Libyan side will receive rescue kits for work in the emergency zone.

Cyclone Daniel struck northeastern Libya on September 10, bringing storm winds, heavy rain, and thunderstorms to cities along the Mediterranean coast. The city of Derna has been most seriously affected. Two dams have been destroyed there. The destruction of the dams near Derna is the main cause of the casualties in the region. According to the Libyan Red Crescent, the death toll exceeds 11,000.