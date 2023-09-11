Election returns testify to people’s firm support for Putin’s policies — Kremlin spokesman

VLADIVOSTOK, September 11. /TASS/. The returns from just-held elections show that the people absolutely support the policies of President Vladimir Putin, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the daily Izvestia.

"We see results that testify to the people’s absolute support for Putin's course and to the effectiveness of the authorities. This, of course, cannot but cause delight. It indicates that regional leaders together with the federal government in line with the presidential instructions are acting in such a way that people rate their performance as excellent," Peskov said.

He described the elections that had been held as a great accomplishment: "after all, 20 heads of regions and 20 legislatures were re-elected." At the same time, the Kremlin spokesman emphasized that the process of changing the elites was not over yet.

"The process of changing the elites can never end, because as soon as it ends, stagnation begins. This is unacceptable. It is a constant process, like riding a bicycle. The bicycle cannot stop," he said.