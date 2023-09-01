Ukrainian shelling of Donetsk’s center injures ten people, kills child

DONETSK, September 1. /TASS/. More than ten people were injured as a result of Ukrainian shelling of the Donetsk central district, and a six-year-old girl was killed, the DPR mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center on issues related to Ukraine's war crimes (JCCC) reported.

"The Ukrainian forces attacked the central district of Donetsk (a shopping mall and a square) with 15 MLRS rockets. According to preliminary data, more than 10 people sustained injuries of various severities. A six-year-old girl was seriously wounded. Unfortunately, the doctors didn’t manage to save her and she succumbed to her wounds" the mission said in a statement on its Telegram channel, adding that the number of casualties may increase.

Earlier, Donetsk Mayor Alexey Kulemzin reported that the city’s Petrovsky district had come under Ukrainian shelling. Four people were injured.