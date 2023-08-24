Lavrov, CAR’s Touadera reaffirm intent to deepen political dialogue

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and President of the Central African Republic (CAR) Faustin-Archange Touadera reaffirmed the firm intent to deepen the political dialogue and to expand the mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries during their meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in South Africa.

"During the meeting, [the sides] had a meaningful exchange of opinions on priority directions of further development of the friendly Russian-CAR relations, emphasized the high level of foreign policy cooperation in the UN and other multilateral organizations," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement. "Meanwhile, the sides reaffirmed the firm intent of Moscow and Bangui to deepen the political dialogue, expand the mutually beneficial cooperation in trade, investment and humanitarian areas."

The Russian side also expressed its readiness to continue the efficient support to Bangui’s efforts to ensure peace and security in the country, both on the bilateral basis and as a permanent UN Security Council member, the Foreign Ministry added.

In addition, Lavrov and Touadera noted the importance of the July, 2023, Russia-Africa Summit in St. Petersburg in the context of strengthening of Russia’s diverse relations with African states, the Ministry noted.