Turkish side has no information about possible meeting of Erdogan and Putin yet

ANKARA, August 16. /TASS/. The Turkish side does not have any specific information yet about a possible meeting between Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin on August 31, the press service of the Erdogan administration told TASS.

"At the moment, we cannot say anything on this issue. If there is such a decision, if details appear, we will notify about it. There is nothing to say yet," the administration said.

Earlier, the Shot telegram channel reported, citing sources, that Putin and Erdogan could meet on August 31.

On August 3, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the date and location for a meeting between presidents of Russia and Turkey were under consideration and would be agreed upon through diplomatic channels. A day earlier, Peskov stressed that "the meeting place will be discussed, it is not necessarily Turkey."