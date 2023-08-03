Six drones downed in southwestern Kaluga Region, no casualties or damage — governor

KALUGA, August 3. /TASS/. Six drones were shot down by air defense forces in the southwest of the Kaluga Region overnight, there are no casualties or damage, the region’s Governor Vladislav Shapsha said.

"Six drones were downed early in the morning by air defense forces in the southwest of the Kaluga Region while trying to fly through. There were no casualties or damage," Shapsha wrote on his Telegram channel.

He added that special services were working at the scene.

The Kaluga Region borders Moscow and the Moscow Region, as well as the Bryansk, Orel, Smolensk and Tula Regions.