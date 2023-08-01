Two civilians killed, seven wounded in DPR as result of shelling by Ukrainian troops

DONETSK, August 1. /TASS/. Two civilians were killed and seven more wounded in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) as a result of shelling by Ukrainian troops, the DPR’s acting head Denis Pushilin said on Tuesday.

"Today, two residents of the city of Yasinovataya were killed as a result of shelling attacks. Seven people, including a teenage girl born in 2010, were wounded," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Five residential houses were damaged in Donetsk and Dokuchayevsk. Apart from that, a commuter bus moving from Makeyevka to Yasinovataya came under shelling.