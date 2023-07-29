Russian ombudsperson reaches out to UN high commissioner following Taganrog attack

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Russian Human Rights Ombudsperson Tatyana Moskalkova has reached out to United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk following Kiev’s attack on the city of Taganrog.

"I have sent a message to UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk and other related international bodies following <...> a shelling attack on a residential area in the city of Taganrog, asking them to make public and draw the public’s attention to this blatant violation of international humanitarian law by Ukrainian armed units," Moskalkova wrote on Telegram.

She noted that targeted attacks on Russian civilian infrastructure facilities pointed to the terrorist nature of the Kiev regime.

Missile fragments fell in downtown Taganrog on Friday, causing no fatalities. Rostov Region Governor Vasily Golubev said that the epicenter was at the site of the Taganrog Museum of Art. A wall and the roof of the museum were destroyed, while the museum’s garages and outbuildings were damaged, as well as a nearby residential building. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Kiev regime carried out a strike, using an S-200 air defense missile converted into an attack missile. The Russian Investigative Committee launched a criminal investigation under Article 205 of the Russian Criminal Code ("Act of Terrorism").