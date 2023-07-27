Russia views Burundi as reliable African partner — Putin

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. Russia considers Burundi its trusted ally on the African continent, and today's talks will provide another opportunity to discuss plans for further development of bilateral cooperation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with his Burundian counterpart Evariste Ndayishimiye.

"We consider Burundi a reliable partner and a reliable friend of ours on the African continent," the Russian president stressed.

"Last year we celebrated the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations and today we will be able to discuss plans for bilateral interaction and then <...> exchange views on regional issues, including in the context of Burundi's current chairmanship of the East African Community," he added, addressing the president of Burundi.