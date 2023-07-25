Russia to help Tanzania with free fertilizer supplies upon request

ST. PETERSBURG, July 25. /TASS/. Tanzania has not yet requested free fertilizer supplies from Russia, but Moscow would support allies who make such a request, Russian Ambassador to Tanzania Andrey Avetisyan told TASS.

Commenting on the free provision of more than 30 mln metric tons of Russian fertilizer to Kenya, Avetisyan stated that Tanzania "has not yet requested such assistance."

"However, I believe that if such a request is made, Russia will do everything possible to assist our Tanzanian friends," he emphasized.

Avetisyan stressed that Russia's decision to suspend participation in the grain deal did not cause panic in Tanzania and that the country will not feel the consequences of this decision.

The diplomat noted that in addition to Kenya, Malawi had also received the same cargo but in smaller volume.