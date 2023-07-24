Ukrainian troops picking their spots with cluster munitions — expert

LUGANSK, July 24. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops systematically use cluster munitions in the zone of the special military operation in the Kremennaya, Svatovo, and Artyomovsk areas, Colonel Vitaly Kisilev, a military expert from the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), said on Monday.

"They (Ukrainian troops - TASS) received cluster munitions and began to use them literally along the entire combat engagement line. In particular, they are used systematically, though not frequently, in the Kremennaya, Svatovo, and Artyomovsk areas," he said in an interview with the Soloviov Live television channel.

According to Kiselev, 155mm-caliber cluster munitions received by Ukrainian troops as military assistance from the United States sometimes don’t detonate. "Experts, who worked with these munitions in various territories, in particular, the Americans and Europeans, say that between 10 to 30% of them don’t detonate," he noted.

A spokesman for the LPR law enforcement agencies told TASS on Sunday that Ukrainian troops had hit the village of Zolotarevka in the LPR with foreign-made cluster munitions.