MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Ukraine must restore the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline, which it destroyed, before asking for money for its plans abroad, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on her Telegram channel Tuesday.

In particular, this was her reaction to statements made by Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal that Ukraine had devised a plan to rebuild the Kakhovka hydroelectric dam and it needs money for that.

"First, they need to rebuild the ammonia pipeline, which they themselves destroyed, and not with those funds that they begged for from the global community, but with their own. And then they will continue to rip off their creditors for the next fantasy. Begging and fraud - this is the financial and economic basis of the Kiev regime," the diplomat noted.

In June, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov announced that Ukrainian saboteurs had blown up a section of the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline in the Kharkov region, causing injuries. According to Russian assessments, repairs may take between one and three months, if specialists are provided with access to the damaged part. In turn, Zakharova said that Moscow will make efforts to investigate the detonation of the pipeline, but it is already obvious that Kiev has never been interested in restoring its operation.