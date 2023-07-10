Russian Defense Ministry reveals number of mercenaries among Ukrainian troops

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. More than 11,000 mercenaries have arrived in Ukraine since the start of the special military operation, of which almost 5,000 have been eliminated, with over 2,000 mercenaries still fighting for Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"At present, 2,029 mercenaries continue fighting for Ukraine. According to information obtained from Ukrainian prisoners of war during interrogations, the commanders of Ukrainian troops being engaged in operations along the line of engagement are not prosecuted over losses among foreign mercenaries," the ministry said.

"In all, since February 24, 2022, 11,675 foreign mercenaries from 84 countries have arrived to fight for Ukraine. <…> The bulk of them came from Poland (more than 2,600 people), the United States and Canada (more than 900 people), Georgia (over 800 people), Great Britain and Romania (more than 700 people from each), Croatia (more than 300 people), as well as from France and the Turkey-controlled areas in Syria (more than 200 people from each)," the Russian Defense Ministry specified.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, over 4,800 foreign mercenaries, mostly from the United States, Canada and European countries, have been eliminated in Ukraine, while just as many have opted to flee the former Soviet republic. "As of June 30, 4,845 foreign mercenaries, mostly coming from the United States, Canada and European countries, have been confirmed killed in combat actions," the ministry reported. "Another 4,801 foreign fighters escaped from the territory of Ukraine after they realized how the Kiev regime really treated them," the ministry added.

The Kiev regime has been using foreign mercenaries as cannon fodder, the Russian Defense Ministry said. "Nobody in the Ukrainian command cares about their lives. That’s why they have no other choice but to flee Ukraine or die," the ministry said. It underscored that, in the course of its special op, Russia will continue to wipe out foreign mercenaries regardless of where in Ukraine they are.