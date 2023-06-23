Russian Solntsepyok flamethrowers destroy six Ukrainian strongholds in Krasny Liman area

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. The crews of Russian Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower systems wiped out six Ukrainian strongholds with thermobaric munitions in the Krasny Liman area over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Spokesman for Russia’s Battlegroup Center Alexander Savchuk reported on Friday.

"In the Krasny Liman direction, the crews of Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower systems from the battlegroup Center employed thermobaric shells to destroy six enemy strongholds. In addition, two D-30 howitzers, four 120mm mortar teams and five armored combat vehicles were destroyed in counter-battery fire. The team of an Igla man-portable air defense system shot down an unmanned aerial vehicle of Ukrainian troops," the spokesman said.

In the Yampolovka and Torskoye frontline sectors and in the area of the Serebryansky forestry, Russian reconnaissance uncovered the movement of platoons from the Ukrainian army’s 21st, 42nd and 63rd mechanized brigades on armored combat vehicles, following which a missile strike was delivered against them by assault and army aircraft, and also by artillery. As a result, the enemy sustained considerable losses among personnel and equipment, he specified.

Also, the crews of Russian Su-34 frontline bombers delivered a bombing strike against three Ukrainian strongholds and a temporary deployment sites near the settlements of Petrovskoye and Terny, the spokesman said.

The TOS-1A Solntsepyok (Scorching Sun) is a flamethrower system based on the tank’s chassis. The flamethrower fires 220mm rockets with a thermobaric warhead. The Solntsepyok is designated to incinerate and destroy enemy manpower, combat hardware and fortifications with an enhanced blast.