Draft roadmap for normalization between Turkey, Syria now ready — senior Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. The draft roadmap for normalizing relations between Ankara and Damascus, proposed by Moscow, is now ready, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told reporters on Wednesday.

"The Russian draft of a roadmap is now ready. Out next task is to discuss it with our partners and progress further in this work. Hopefully, the Astana meeting will enable us to make major progress," said Bogdanov, the special presidential envoy for the Middle East and Africa.

At a Moscow meeting on May 10, the foreign ministers of Russia, Iran, Syria and Turkey agreed to instruct their deputies to prepare a roadmap on streamlining relations between Damascus and Ankara. The roadmap is aimed at spearheading efforts toward a normalization between the two countries.