Medvedev thanks Cuba for support in confrontation with West

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev thanked Raul Castro, a leader of the Cuban revolution, for Havana’s support for Moscow amid the hybrid war unleashed by the West, the Russian politician’s secretariat said in a statement on Saturday.

"In their phone conversation, Medvedev said that the dynamics of the Russian-Cuban dialogue reflects huge work aimed at forging multifaceted ties that will be bolstered in the future. The deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council added that Moscow appreciates the support that the republic’s friendly people offer to our country in its confrontation with the collective West, in the wake of the hybrid war unleashed by the US and NATO against Russia," the statement said.

Also Castro supported Russia’s actions and expressed confidence in the country’s victory. According to the secretariat, Medvedev assured Castro that Russia’s stand concerning the US trade, economic and financial embargo against Cuba has not changed, since Moscow "calls for an immediate end to this regime of restrictions, which is contrary to the norms of international law."

Castro turned 92 on June 3, so Medvedev wished him a happy birthday.

"For his part, Castro thanked Medvedev for his congratulations and expressed full support for Russia in regard to the situation in Ukraine and confidence in Russia’s victory," the secretariat reported.