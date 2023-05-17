Taliban delegation to take part in Russia -— Islamic World forum in Kazan

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. A delegation of Afghanistan’s interim government, formed by the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia), has arrived in Kazan to participate in the Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum international economic event, the Taliban’s Ministry of Higher Education said on Wednesday.

"Deputy Minister of Higher Education Dr. Lutfullah Khairkhwa and Acting Minister of Trade and Industry Nuruddin Aziz will address [the forum]. In addition, important meetings with high-ranking officials from Russia and Islamic countries will take place on the sidelines of the event," the ministry specified.

The Afghan delegation also comprises officials from the interim government’s Foreign Ministry.

The forum will be held on May 18-19. KazanForum is aimed at boosting trade, economic, scientific, technical, social and cultural ties between Russia and the countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. The event first took place in 2009. This year, the forum was granted federal status based on President Vladimir Putin’s decision.