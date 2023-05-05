Kremlin tight-lipped on Direct Line date

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. The Kremlin is still mum on when Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold his renowned Direct Line with the Russian public,

"We will inform you about the Direct Line in due time," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, replying to a question about whether preparations for the event have started and whether it is planned in the foreseeable future.

The Kremlin expects to hold the Direct Line this year but the timetable has not yet been fixed, Peskov said in mid-April.

The Direct Line is a traditional call-in program, when President Putin fields questions from the Russian public on live television. This event was spawned in 2001 and has been held every year since, except for 2004 and 2012. Elements of the Direct Line program were included in the big annual press conference in 2020. The event was last held in 2021 on June 30.