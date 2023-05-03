Russian envoy to Poland says break in diplomatic ties with Warsaw could be in the cards

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to Poland Sergey Andreev is not ruling out the possibility of a total break in Russia’s diplomatic relations with Warsaw.

On Wednesday, appearing on the Solovyov LIVE TV channel, Andreev answered in the affirmative to a question as to whether Russian diplomats in Poland were ready at any time to pack their bags and padlock the embassy.

"Naturally, we have been ready for this for a while," the envoy said. "I can assure you that neither myself nor my colleagues would be particularly distraught by having to leave Poland," he added.

The ambassador assured the audience that the Russian diplomatic mission under him was ready for any and every type of hostile action on the part of their Polish hosts, and would deal with them in a calm, professional manner without any emotional excesses, being guided solely by the need to take Moscow’s interests into account.