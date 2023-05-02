Moscow voices dismay to Polish envoy over seizure of school at Russian embassy — Ministry

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. Polish charge d’affaires in Russia Jacek Sladewski was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry Tuesday so that Moscow could convey its displeasure over the seizure of the school at the Russian embassy in Warsaw, the Ministry announced in a statement Tuesday.

"On May 2, Polish charge d’affaires in Russia Jacek Sladewski was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry and given a strong protest over the seizure of the school at the Russian embassy in Poland," the Foreign Ministry said.

"This outrageous act is a severe violation of the 1961 Vienna Convention on diplomatic reactions and it looks particularly shameless - it aims to keep children from being taught at the school, whom Polish authorities brazenly forced outside," the Russian Ministry added.

The Ministry added that this step is another attempt by Warsaw to raze relations with Moscow to the ground.

"The Polish diplomat was also told that this step is yet another link in Warsaw’s policy, which lacks any idea about the norms of morality, ethics and law, whose only goal is to try to annoy Russia and raze our relations to the ground. It is enough to note the consistent elimination of the Soviet memorial heritage in Poland, the state enabling vandalism at our military burial sites or deliberately falsifying the history of World War II," the Foreign Ministry underscored.

"Warsaw eagerly offers its territory as a foothold for pumping the Kiev regime with weapons, it sends Polish mercenaries to Ukraine, it assumes a blatantly aggressive, hostile position towards Russia," the Ministry added.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Ministry noted that Moscow will respond to Poland’s hostile actions.

"The above mentioned actions by Warsaw, of course, will not be left without a proper reaction from us, and this will not take long. It is unlikely that the Polish authorities will show any sense, but we expect that our response measures will force them to at least consider the long-term consequences of their policy," the Ministry concluded.

On Saturday, Polish authorities forcefully seized the school at the Russian embassy in Warsaw. Russian diplomats were given one week to remove all equipment from the building. The Russian embassy in Poland considers Warsaw’s actions illegal.