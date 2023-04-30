Russia to respond harshly to embassy school seizure in Poland — diplomat

TASS, April 30. Moscow will give a very harsh response to the seizure of the Russian embassy’s school in Poland, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday.

When asked if Russia’s response to Poland’s actions would be harsh, Zakharova said in a program on Rossiya-1 TV channel: "Very [harsh]." "The official Warsaw will receive retaliatory steps, as you understand, they will be taken and worked out by agencies. This work has been launched, this is their choice, we will respond."

On Saturday morning, the Polish authorities began seizing the building of the Russian embassy school in Warsaw by force. The teaching staff were told to vacate the building by 07:00 p.m. Moscow time of the same day. Russia’s embassy in Poland described the Polish authorities’ steps as illegal.