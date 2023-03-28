Senior Russian diplomat praises North Korea’s fair position on Ukraine

MOSCOW, March 28. /TASS/. North Korea's fair position on Russia’s special operation in Ukraine helped open a new chapter in relations between Moscow and Pyongyang, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s First Asian Department Georgy Zinovyev said on Tuesday.

"We are particularly grateful to our Korean friends for the fair, reasonable, wise and forward-looking position they took after the launch of the special military operation in Ukraine and for the great support that has been provided to our country," he said at the North Korean embassy’s reception dedicated to the 74th anniversary of the signing of an agreement on economic and cultural cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang. "It opened a new chapter in our relations, which, I am sure, will be written in their history in golden letters," Zinovyev added.

According to him, North Korea continues to provide comprehensive support to Russia. Moscow’s determination to boost multifaceted partnership with Pyongyang remains unchanged and relations with North Korea "have lasting value."

North Korean Ambassador to Moscow Sin Hong-chol, in turn, highlighted the Russian economy’s ability to resist Western pressure. "We are glad that despite sanctions and pressure from the United States and other Western countries, Russia has been able to succeed in ensuring social and economic stability and increasing the well-being of the people. We wish the Russian people further success in the fight to protect the country’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and strategic stability under President Vladimir Putin’s leadership," he said.