Russia, Belarus can handle toughest challenges together, PM says

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. Moscow and Minsk keep getting stronger and are capable of handling the most difficult challenges, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Monday.

"Together we are stronger and capable of handling the most difficult challenges and achieving the goals that we have set in various fields, from ensuring security to improving the welfare of our people. And, of course, resisting external pressure. The deepening of Russian-Belarusian integration is our response to it. This is the mission that our presidents - Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko - have set for us," Mishustin said at a meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Union State of Russia and Belarus.

He greeted Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko and conveyed the Russian president’s best wishes to him. "We are meeting ahead of an important event. At the end of the week, on April 2, we will celebrate the Day of Unity of the Peoples of Russia and Belarus. The treaty on creating a community of our nations was signed on that day more than a quarter-century ago, opening a new chapter in our common history and setting the stage for building integrative structures within the Union State," the head of the Russian cabinet noted. According to Mishustin, today, "it is safe to say that the decision to establish it [the Union State] was the correct one and has vindicated itself."