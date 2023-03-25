Putin, Erdogan discuss Russian building goods shipments to rebuild housing in Turkey

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. Russia can start supplying construction goods to Turkey in order to rebuild infrastructure and housing in that country ravaged by the earthquake, the Kremlin reported after a phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday.

"The Turkish president once again sincerely thanked for the assistance in dealing with the consequences of the earthquake, including the recent deployment of a Russian field hospital in Hatay Province. It was also agreed to study the possibility of arranging shipments of building materials from Russia so as to rebuild the devastated infrastructure and housing," the statement said.