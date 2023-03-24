President has finger on the pulse of reconstruction in new Russian regions — Kremlin

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. The development and restoration of the new regions of the Russian Federation is of the utmost importance, and Russian President Vladimir Putin is keeping watch over this around the clock, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

"The development and restoration of new territories, of course, is a paramount task for the entire state and, of course, this is a topic that is under the watch of the President around the clock. Therefore, the fact that he decided to personally take it all in is quite natural, in fact, Putin has always done so," Peskov said, commenting on Putin's recent visit to Mariupol.

The Kremlin official also shared the reaction of the President’s administration to Putin's decision to visit Mariupol. "No one’s hair turned gray," he said.

Peskov did not agree with one of the journalists that the President's close attention and personal control over the restoration of the new regions is "Putin's new style."

"I disagree, this cannot be called Putin's new style. Putin always tries to provide himself with a variety of sources of information, especially on those topics that he holds under his personal control," the Kremlin spokesman replied.

On Sunday, video footage of the Russian President's working trip to Mariupol came out. During that trip Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin reported to the President on the progress of work being done to rebuild the city. The Russian leader and the Deputy Prime Minister drove around the city in a car. During the trip Putin pulled up to the courtyard of one of the residential areas and talked to residents. During the President's trip and impromptu tour of the city, traffic was not blocked, the head of state drove the car through the city himself.