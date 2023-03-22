Mission complete: Russian senator on parliamentary commission's probe into biolaboratories

MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. Russia’s parliamentary commission investigating the work of American biological laboratories in Ukraine considers its mission completed as it managed to piece together the puzzle of the US’ biological activities across the world, co-head of the commission, Deputy Speaker of Russia's Federation Council (upper house) Konstantin Kosachev said on Wednesday.

"What we saw was obviously not originally meant to be discovered, much less be investigated. But we, our parliamentary commission, considers its mission completed. We managed to piece together a fragmented picture of the current developments. We have no doubt left that the US’ medical-biological program is of dual purpose, and this second purpose of the US’ program is its military dimension," he said.

At the very least, the issue is about Washington’s having the technology to produce biological weapons, and at most to produce these biological weapons for use in any corner of the planet if necessary, Kosachev added. "And as the Americans have declared Russia as the main geopolitical opponent and even enemy, the Russian territory obviously stands at the top of this list," he noted.