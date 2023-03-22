Algerian president says will visit Russia in May

MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said he would visit Russia in May 2023 on an invitation from his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

"My visit to Russia remains in force, it will take place in May on an invitation from the Russian president," the Algerian leader told Al Jazeera in an interview.

He also said that his country was "fit to play the role of a mediator in the Ukrainian crisis."

"We are among the few countries with enough credibility to do so," Tebboune said.

Last year, the Algerian leader said he "neither support nor condemn" Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine.