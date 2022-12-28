Explosions heard in Kharkov in eastern Ukraine — TV

KIEV, December 28. /TASS/. Explosions sounded in Kharkov in eastern Ukraine on Wednesday morning, Ukraine’s national public television and radio broadcaster reported.

Kharkov Mayor Igor Terekhov informed that the city was under shelling and requested local residents to stay in shelters and observe precaution measures. Kharkov Regional Administration Head Oleg Sinegubov also reported strikes on the region.

According to the data of the local alert service, an air raid alert was declared in the Kharkov Region at 10:02 Moscow time on Wednesday.