Russia’s proposals on Ukraine’s demilitarization should be better accepted — Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. Russia’s proposals on demilitarization and denazification of Kiev-controlled lands and on elimination of security threats should be accepted in an ‘amicable way’ or the Russian Army will deal with this issue, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with TASS.

"The enemy is well aware of our proposals on the demilitarization and denazification of the [Kiev] regime’s controlled territories, the elimination of threats to Russia’s security that come from there and it includes our new territories [DPR, LPR, Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions]," the minister said.

"There is a little left to do - to accept these proposals in an amicable way. Otherwise, the Russian Army will deal with this issue," Lavrov stated.