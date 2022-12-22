The sooner conflict in Ukraine ends, the better, Putin says

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Moscow will strive to make sure that the conflict in Ukraine ends as soon as possible, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a press conference on Thursday.

The head of state noted that "the Defense Ministry holds briefings [on the special military operation] every day, reporting to the public and the nation about the current developments." "So we will seek to make sure that it all ends, and the sooner, the better, of course" the head of state said with regard to the conflict in Ukraine.

He specified that an intensification in hostilities might lead to unnecessary losses.